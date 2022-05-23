Janesville, WI - Tad M. Tucker Sr., 87, of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 17, 2022 at his home. Tad was born on November 28, 1934 in Dayton, OH to the late Marvin and Cathryn (Smith) Tucker. Tad graduated from Sparta High School before joining the US Army serving from 1953-1956. He attended the Army Security Agency School, and served in Germany as a Morse Code Interceptor. He received medals for Good Conduct, Expert Rifle, Army of Occupation (Germany), and National Defense Service.
Tad started work at Janesville General Motors in 1957, and retired in the position of Line Worker and Line Repair Driver in 1996.
Tad married Ruth Ann Wegner on August 18, 2000 in a private ceremony in Sparta, WI.
Tad loved hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. He also liked gardening and taking pictures.
Tad is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Tucker; children: Lor ( Sherry) Williams, Bryan (Vicki) Tucker, Pam (Dave) Collins, Rick (Robin) Tucker, Verne Tucker, Tammy (Chris) Varela; stepchildren: Jason (Kerri) Garland, Jerad Garland, Rhonda (Justin) Scholl; brother: Ronald Tucker; sisters: Doreen (John) Bergman, Jean (Norman) Winchell. grandchildren: 10; great grandchildren: 13; great great grandchildren: 3, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son: Tad Tucker Jr., siblings: Amelia Foster, Nancy Kobernick, Gloria Hendrickson, Bruce Tucker, Douglas Tucker, June Brown.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton WI from 12 PM to 2:30 PM with Military Rites at 2:30 PM.
A luncheon will be served following Military Rites Ceremony at the Milton Community House in Milton for those who would like to join us. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
To plant a tree in memory of Tad Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.