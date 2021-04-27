Sylvia R. M. (Kauer) Wilson

January 17, 1936 - April 24, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Sylvia Wilson, 85 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Holton Manor of Elkhorn, WI. She was born January 17, 1936 in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter to the late Arthur and Virginia (Layton) Kauer. Sylvia obtained her GED from East Troy High School. She was united in marriage to Ronald "Bucky" Wilson on October 30, 1954 in Woodstock, IL. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2011. Sylvia was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Delavan, WI. She was an avid walker and enjoyed water aerobics at the YMCA. Sylvia was a wonderful seamstress and loved sewing. She was known for her 2 Coors Light every night. Sylvia had a zest for life and a devoted love for her Lord.
Sylvia is survived by her three children; Julie Carlson of Beloit, Ronald Wilson of Elkhorn and Brad Wilson of Delavan and her three grandchildren; Sarah Carlson, Justin (Allison) Wilson and Erika Wilson. Great-grandson Sullivan Wilson and a Great-granddaughter expected at the end of May. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 56 years, Bucky.
Funeral Service will be held 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva St. Delavan, with Pastor Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 PM (Noon) until service time Saturday at the church. Interment will follow services at Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial in Sylvia's name may be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoofhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Wilson Family.
Special thank you to Asera Care and all the staff at Holton Manor Nursing Home.