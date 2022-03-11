Sylvia L. (Overton) Clemetson

JANESVILLE, WI - Sylvia Clemetson of Janesville, passed away March 8, 2022 at Cedar Crest Health Center. She had celebrated her 98th birthday two days earlier. She was a native of Janesville where she lived most of her life.
Sylvia was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Orrin Overton, and the wife of the late Donovan S Clemetson. Her daughter, Karla Dew; and sons-in-law, Mat Dew and Jack Wuolle, also predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter, Anita Koupal and husband Larry; her daughter, Carol Wuolle and her son David Clemetson; as well as Mat Dew's second wife, Jane Schlenvogt-Dew; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sylvia graduated from Beloit College and Madison Business School. She and Donovan lived in Maryland, California and Pennsylvania before returning to Janesville in the early 1950's. Her greatest achievement was being a supportive and loving wife and mother. She had an outgoing personality, and a strong religious faith. She volunteered in the Mercy Health System and P.E.O. Sisterhood. Her hobbies included knitting, sewing and reading. Sylvia was part of a bridge club for many years and was always ready to play card games. In later life Sylvia became a generous supporter of several charities.
Funeral services will be held at Noon, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Lee A. Meissner will officiate. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mercy Health System Association of Volunteers or Paralyzed Veterans of America.
