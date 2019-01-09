March 18, 1933 - January 2, 2019
Edgerton, WI -- Sylvia J. Johnson, 85, of rural Edgerton, WI went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 2, 2019 at SSM-St. Mary's in Janesville, WI. The former Sylvia Clark was born March 18, 1933 in International Falls, MN. She was the youngest of 13, and the last remaining sibling. She attended and graduated from International Falls High School in 1951. On October 17, 1951, Sylvia married her handsome soldier, Jerald Johnson, in International Falls, MN. Sylvia and Jerry moved to Fort Lewis, WA, where Jerry was stationed with the U.S. Army. This is where she started her career as a wife and mother. When Jerry was discharged, they moved back to "The Falls," but didn't stay long. They moved south to Janesville when Jerry started working for General Motors. Sylvia took pride in her growing family and her home that they built outside of Edgerton. When her youngest child was in school, she became a waitress at the Star Restaurant in downtown Janesville. She soon became a favorite of the customers. When Jerry retired, so did Sylvia. Sylvia loved to travel, taking trips to California, Arizona, Wyoming, Washington, Florida, Las Vegas and Minnesota. Most of all, she enjoyed going to Michigan to visit her beloved sister, Arlene, and brother, Pete, and their families. She loved to go camping at Lake Kegonsa, Whitewater Lake, Lake Ottowa, and Rosenbaum's cabin. Sylvia was a great cook, and was famous for her chocolate pie, pineapple cream pie and cabbage rolls. She was associated with the Emmaus Community Church in Edgerton, WI, and Bethel Church in Janesville WI. Sylvia loved visits from her family, especially all the grandchildren. She opened her home to a knitting group even though she couldn't knit anymore, but she enjoyed the conversation and company. Sylvia loved to read Christian novels, work crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and enjoyed listening to Maggie May. She looked forward each morning to her 'Daily Challenge' Solitaire on her cell phone.
Sylvia is survived by her children: Bonnie (James) Stutz, Jeanne (Roger) Yttri, and Jerry "Jay" (Jeanne) Johnson; her grandchildren: Jamie (Amanda) Stutz, Jessica (Aaron) Tremel, Lisa (Richard) Hoard, Sara (James) Clark, Lora (Paul) Shaw, Jayson (Melizza) Johnson, Jennifer (Steven) Burdick, Jacob (Cora) Johnson; her great-grandchildren: Rhianna, Brody, Jordon, Shane, Ella, Anthany, Zachary, Tailla, Andrew, Cody, Kyle, Foster, Evan, Jordy, Calvin, Breanna, Brittany, Brett, Bentley; and two more expected this spring. She was predeceased by her husband, Jerry, on February 10 , 2018; Perry Clark (father); Emma and Otis McKibben (mother and stepfather); sisters: Louise, Carrie, Goldie, Bertha, Florence, Emily, and Arlene; brothers: Floyd, Irvin, Pete; two other brothers in infancy; and three grandbabies: Baby Boy Stutz, Janice Johnson and Cadence Johnson; also, her furry puppy, 'Angel'.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 12th at Bethel Church, 3300 Mt. Zion, Janesville, WI, with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Visitation will be on Friday, January 11th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Albrecht Funeral Home, 828 S. Janesville St., Milton, WI.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of SSM-St. Mary's 4th floor, and the staff from SSM In Home Care Hospice for their exceptional care.
