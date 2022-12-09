Sylvia I. Cerny

February 17, 1932 - December 4, 2022

Janesville, WI - Sylvia Irene (Haugen) Cerny, age 90, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a long and brave struggle with Alzheimer's. Sylvia was born at home on February 17, 1932 in the Spring Valley area of Orfordville, WI; to her loving parents, Stengrim and Ingeborg (Lien) Haugen. Ingeborg and Stengrim had emigrated from Norway, settling in the Orfordville/Footville area where they raised and schooled Sylvia and her two older brothers, Alvin and Ingolf.

