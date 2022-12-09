Sylvia I. Cerny

Janesville, WI - Sylvia Irene (Haugen) Cerny, age 90, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a long and brave struggle with Alzheimer's. Sylvia was born at home on February 17, 1932 in the Spring Valley area of Orfordville, WI; to her loving parents, Stengrim and Ingeborg (Lien) Haugen. Ingeborg and Stengrim had emigrated from Norway, settling in the Orfordville/Footville area where they raised and schooled Sylvia and her two older brothers, Alvin and Ingolf.
In 1953, Sylvia married Stanley Joseph Cerny in Orfordville, WI; where they spent the early years of their marriage, and were blessed with three children. The family eventually moved to Janesville in 1964. Sylvia and Stan celebrated 39 years of marriage before Stan's sudden passing in 1992. Sylvia lived for 53 years in the same house that she and Stan built in 1969. All of their years together, Sylvia and Stan loved to go to Milwaukee and local Janesville area halls to dance, especially the polka and waltz. Sylvia also enjoyed road trips with Stan to explore Wisconsin and the neighboring states. In addition to her interest in dancing, traveling, movies, reading and music (especially the music of Andre Rieu), Sylvia enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with her family and friends were at the top of her favorites list.
Sylvia is survived by her children, Gary (Barb) Cerny and Cynthia (Larry) Swacina; her brother, Ingolf Haugen; granddaughters: Nineka (Ben) Marinelli, Laura (Zach) Groelle, Nicole (Jeff) Steinman; Carly (Spencer) O'Meara; grandsons, Gabriel Cerny and Daniel Cerny; great granddaughters, Lily Hoskins and Scarlett O'Meara; great grandsons: Logan Marinelli, Lukas Marinelli, Alex Steinman, Conor Johnson, Atlas O'Meara and Crue Groelle.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ingeborg and Stengrim Haugen; her husband, Stanley Joseph Cerny; son, Jeffery Dale Cerny; and brother, Alvin E. Haugen.
Sylvia was a positive person who loved life. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She is much loved and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
A private service will be held on a later date with burial at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made in Sylvia's memory to Agrace Hospice, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI, 53546. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Sylvia's family would like to give a special thanks to Sylvia's nieces, Cathy Haugen Beckman and Kim Haugen Morson, for their caregiving and spiritual support. Also, a special thanks to Sylvia's nephew and his wife, Steve and Penny Haugen for their advice during this challenging time. A special thank you to the director of Azura Memory Care in Monroe, Cynthia Holst as well as her compassionate caregiving team; and to the wonderful Angels from Agrace Hospice.
