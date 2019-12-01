June 9, 1924 - November 21, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Sylvia F. Barden, age 95, of Janesville, died peacefully in her sleep Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born in Marathon, WI on June 9, 1924, the daughter of Sylvester and Margaret Fisher. She graduated from high school in 1940 at the age of 16, after being advanced two grades in grade school. She began her career soon after at 3M, then Minnesota Mining & Mfg., where she worked in the Finance area. She married David Barden on August 19th, 1950 in St. Paul's University Chapel, Madison. Supporting his career, she stayed home then to care for her children. Her love of outdoors, walking and riding her bike continued well into her 90's. Cold weather or winter couldn't slow her down; she simply "put on another layer". She loved socializing with her neighbors and friends, taking the opportunity often to prepare dinners and baked goods to share with them. She enjoyed traveling with her family, and made sure they had wonderful memories of trips to the Western U.S., the East Coast, the Gulf Coast, and many states in the Midwest.

Sylvia is survived by three children: Philip (Regina) Barden of Woodridge, IL, Paul Barden of Janesville, Mary (Joshua) Greenheck of Hales Corners, WI; five grandchildren: Sarah Barden, Emily and Hannah Barden, David and Emma Greenheck. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David; a son, Jeffery; three brothers; and one sister.

A private funeral service was held at Clement Manor Chapel, Greenfield, WI, with Fr. Bill presiding. Inurnment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Wausau, WI. Schneider Funeral Directors is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Clement Manor Clare Suites, Greenfield, WI or Aurora Zilber Hospice, Wauwatosa, WI.

A special thanks to Tom Schultz and the staffs at Clare Suites, and Zilber Hospice for their caring support.