Sylvester "Bill" Wesley

November 7,1932 - May 4, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Sylvester "Bill" W. Wesley, age 87, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home. He was born in Cudahy, WI on November 7, 1932, the son of Charles and Anna (Lavota) Wesley. He married Mary Babcock on January 26, 1952, in Milwaukee. Bill loved working on old cars. He especially loved his 1946 Chevy pickup truck which he rebuilt. He also rebuilt his 1943 Massy Harris tractor, and he always enjoyed giving his grandkids and great grandkids rides on it. Bill worked at General Motors as a Tin Smith, he retired in 1992. He was a jack of all trades, there wasn't anything he couldn't do. He loved fishing, camping, and hunting and was member of the Moose Club. In earlier years he liked to party, he still enjoyed having a few drinks with his sons.
Bill will be greatly missed by those who love him.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary; three children: Roger (Sarah) Wesley, Larry (Pat) Wesley, and Linda (Larry Austad) Wesley; five grandchildren: Machell (Chris) Klee, Cinnamon Rees, Jennifer (Lance) Stimpfl, Rachel Wesley, and Rosemary Wesley; five great-grandchildren: Courtney Rees, Connor Rees, Anika Klee, Jake Klee, and Luke Stimpfl; four brothers and sisters: Florian Wesley, Frankie Wesley, Lillian Wesley, and Donald Wesley; many nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Gilbert and Mary Babcock; siblings: John, Betty, Charles, and Jerome; granddaughter, Kristina Wesley; and great-granddaughter, Samantha Klee.
