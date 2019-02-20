Swanhild "Swanny" Zaborek

July 18, 1940 - February 19, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Swanhild "Swanny" S. Zaborek, age 78, of Edgerton, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. She was born in North Dakota on July 18, 1940, the daughter of Robert and Thora (Johnson) Larson, but raised in the Bayfield area, where she graduated from Bayfield High School, and also attended UW Superior. Swanny moved to the Edgerton area in the early 1960's. She married James R. Zaborek on July 18, 1964, at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Bayfield. She will be remembered for her kindness and tenderness, especially towards all the children she taught. She enjoyed camping, fishing, going to rummage sales, visiting casinos and parking cars at her house for the Thresheree on Labor Day weekend.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Sally (Dan) Donstad of Edgerton; three grandchildren: Chase (fiancee, Carlie Schmeling) Donstad, Danek Donstad and Brooke (Cody) Kruse all of Edgerton; three great-grandchildren: Jaystin, Waylon and Wyatt; sister, Melinda Letnes of Bayfield; brother, Bob Larson of California; and numerous nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Allyson Zaborek (January 11, 2006); and infant sister, Carolyn Larson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at CENTRAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Edgerton with Rev. Erik Jelinek officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Jenson Cemetery, Edgerton. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton is assisting the family. For online obituary and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com

