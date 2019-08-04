Suzanne "Susie" Elmer

February 5, 1950 - July 29, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Suzanne "Susie" J. Elmer, age 69, of Evansville, passed away, peacefully after a short battle with lung cancer, on July 29, 2019, at home. She was born in Pittsville, WI, on February 5, 1950, the daughter of Frank Sr. and Vivian (Styles) Utynek. She was a 1967 graduate from Beloit Memorial High School. Susie married Kenneth "Ken" Elmer in 1977, in Janesville, WI, then moved to Evansville. She retired from the Evansville Manor in 2012. Susie enjoyed going for coffee with her good friend, Edna Warner. In her spare time, Susie also enjoyed a good home cooked meal, shopping, dancing to the oldies, or trying her hand at slot machines.

Susie is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughters, Shelly Jones-French and Angela Elmer; grandchildren, Logan Jones and Jaida (Antoine) Greene; sisters, Linda (Denny) Lee, and Tana (Brent) Fink; brothers, Donnie Utynek and Darwin (Susie) Utynek; many nieces; nephews; and extended family and friends. Susie is predeceased by her parents; and brothers, Dale and Frank.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Janesville, with Pastor Rebecca Ninke, officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation in Susie's loving memory to a charity or church of your choice. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Susie's family would like to thank the staff members of Agrace Hospice Care and Mercy Oncology.