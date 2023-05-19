Suzanne Paulina Blasing

November 2, 1953 - May 13, 2023

JANESVILLE, WI - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Suzanne Paulina Blasing on May 13, 2023, at the age of 69. Suzanne was born on Nov. 2, 1953, in Watertown, Wis., and spent most her life in Janesville, where she touched many lives with her kind heart and joyful spirit.

