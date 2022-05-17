June 19, 1945 - May 11, 2022
Janesville, WI - Suzanne Marie Creek, age 76, passed away on May 11, 2022, at Azura Care due to Covid-19 complications. She was born in Janesville, WI on June 19, 1945 the daughter of Walter and Dorothy (nee Wilkinson) Creek. Suzanne attended a special boarding school in Madison, WI in her early years; she also attended special classes at Jefferson Elementary School as well as special classes at Janesville High School.
Suzanne led an extraordinary life with an incredible memory for facts and details. Living with a disability of Cerebral Palsy did not hold her back from living a full and productive life. She was one of the original work groups at Kandu Industries. She worked at Kandu for 50 consecutive years becoming their unofficial ambassador and historian.
Suzanne had many hobbies and interests. She traveled both with family and independently with a Cerebral Palsy group. She also attended the Easter Seals Camp Waubeek every summer for 67 years. One of Suzanne's favorite sayings, "it would not be summer without Camp Waubeek". She participated in the Special Olympics of Wisconsin winning medals in 40-yard dash, ball throw and bowling. Suzanne was an avid bowler, bowling in the Rolling Thunder United Cerebral Palsy league. She bowled a 300 game at RiversEdge Bowl, with the assistance from her younger brother James, in 2016.
Suzanne was a passionate baseball fan starting at an early age, first following the Milwaukee Braves, and when the Braves left Milwaukee, she followed the Chicago White Sox (her grandfather Wilkinson's favorite team) until the Brewers came to Milwaukee. Suzanne cheered for the Chicago Cubs to win the World Series (of course, only after her beloved Brewers were out of the running). One of her greatest joys was attending a Milwaukee Brewer game, but if she could not be there in person, she always listened by radio or watched them on TV. She could be heard cheering from her living room seat (hoping to win the friendly wager she had with her brother Thomas). During a trip to California, her brother Thomas surprised her with tickets to the Baseball All Star game, the highlight of her year! When baseball season was over, she turned her attention to the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badger football teams. During the winter months she cheered for Wisconsin Badger basketball, but her true love was baseball.
Suzanne was an avid reader. She read countless books and magazines, but her favorite reading material was the Janesville Gazette which she read everyday cover to cover. Suzanne loved music especially country western and church songs. She knew many of the old country western songs by heart as well as who wrote them and for whom they were written. She loved to sing church songs and knew most by heart.
Most fishermen dream of catching a BIG fish, but Suzanne really did catch a large Muskie while visiting her brother Richard's cabin at Bone Lake. The family is not sure who was the most excited, Sue, her brother or the fish!
Suzanne lived most of her life with her parents and when her mother died (2002) her brother Kenneth moved into the family home providing her time to adjust to life without her parents.
In 2009, Suzanne transitioned to Azura Care where she quickly adopted the residents and care givers as her second family. Suzanne had special relationships with all of her six siblings, their spouses and her Guenther cousins. She cherished her nieces, nephews and their families.
Suzanne touched many lives with her faith filled positive attitude, as her younger brother James said, "she was tenacious, never giving up". Her Aunt Pat Guenther once said, 'God looked down and saw our family and knew we would love and take care of Suzanne, so he gave her to us and in return Suzanne in her own way loved and took care of all of us.
Suzanne is survived by her brothers: Richard (Jean) Creek, Kenneth (Patti) Creek, Thomas Creek, James Creek; and sister, Candace (Lynn) Chrisinger; brother-in-law, Gerald Thomas; cousins: Jerry Guenther, Vicki Guenther, Mary Guenther; and nieces and nephews: Daniel (Patti) Creek, Phyllis (Jeffrey Mathe) Creek, Julie (Eric Hessler) Creek-Hessler, Jennifer Sant'Anna, Carrie (Patrick) Campbell, Randall (Rebecca Ross) Thomas, Bryan Thomas, Samuel (Brigitte) Creek, Cory (Roxanne) Chrisinger, Christopher (Rebecca) Chrisinger, Celly Chrisinger, Tony Creek and Michael Creek; as well as several great-nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by her parents; grandparents; aunt, Pat Guenther; sister-in-law, Alane Creek; sister, Connie Thomas; nephew, Richard Creek; and cousin, Douglas Guenther.
The family is very grateful for the wonderful care provided by the Agrace Hospice team and the Azura Memory Care of Beloit caregivers to Suzanne. The family provides a special thank you to Suzanne's sister Candace for her special care, love, and attention she provided Suzanne throughout her life.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church.
In lieu of cards, the family suggests donations in Suzanne's memory to Kandu Industries 1741 Adel St. Janesville, WI 53546, Easterseals Camp Waubeek 1450 State Highway 13 Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965, or to St. Mary Catholic Church 313 E Wall St #3014, Janesville, WI 53545.