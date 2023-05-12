East Troy, WI - Suzanne Marie McCue of East Troy, WI passed away on Thursday April 27th, 2023. Suzanne was born to Helen Gordon Conrad and Edward Henry Conrad on July 5, 1943 in Dubuque, Iowa. She Graduated from Oconomowoc High School and UW-Whitewater. Suzanne was the 3rd of 6 children Karen, Katherine (Jens), Edward and preceded in death by Timothy and Barbara. Suzanne married John McCue on June 24,1967 and resided in Janesville,WI until 2001. They retired to East Troy, WI. Together they raised 3 sons. Suzanne worked in the lab at Libby's research and later taught computers at Beloit Memorial High School. Suzanne was a talented knitter, making sweaters, scarfs and newborn caps which she to hospitals and other organizations. Suzie enjoyed painting with oils and created several amazing pieces of artwork. Suzanne is survived by her husband John, sons Shawn (Debbie), of Cross Plains, Shea of East Troy and 4 grandchildren, Nicole, Kieran, Tessa and William. Suzanne was preceded in death by her son Shannon (Kari). Suzie will be remembered for her welcoming smile, kindness and interest in people. She adored her family and was greatly loved by her husband John and family. A Celebration of life gathering will be held on May, 16th from 3-6pm at The Venue, 2645 Main St. East Troy, WI. A small prayer and Eulogy to take place at 4pm during the celebration. The McCue Family would like to thank Ridgestone Gardens Memory Care in Elkhorn,WI and St Croix Hospice for the wonderful care provided throughout Suzie's struggle with Alzheimer's. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association (Wisconsin Chapter). Legacy Funeral Services had the honor of serving the family.
