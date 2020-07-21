November 13, 1942 - July 16, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Suzanne L. Hansen, age 77, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home. She was born in Appleton on November 13, 1942, the daughter of Louis and Cora (Olson) Horn. She earned a Master's Degree in Social Work and worked at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She married Paul Hansen on June 23, 1984, and he preceded her in death on March 19, 2017. Sue enjoyed camping, cooking, baking, photography, sewing, and scrapbook ingredients. She loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers and Badger football teams.
Suzanne is survived by her three stepchildren: Anna (David Sparks) Hansen, Hallie (Steven Guetzke) Hansen, and David (Chris) Hansen; seven grandchildren: Adam (Lindsay) Reed, Ryan (Jenny) Bozacki, Andrew (Heather) Reed, Dixie (John) Scheehle, Jessie Flock, Lee (Justin) Uppenkamp, and Christian Hansen; ten great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Jason Reed, and brother, Louis Horn.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, with Rev. Gene Van Galder officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com