Suzanne E Carwardine

Janesville/Milton, WI - Suzanne Ethel Carwardine, age 89 passed away peacefully on April 7, 2023. Sue was a loving mother of 3 children and adored wife to husband Joseph Carwardine. Sue lived at Our House Memory Care in Janesville since August 2022, where she was lovingly and compassionately cared for. Sue was born on January 4, 1934 in Janesville WI, the oldest daughter of Howard and Ethel Clement. Sue had an older brother, Howard "Bruce" and 2 younger sisters, Joyce and Debra. As a family, Sue had many fond memories of boating on the family houseboat, camping, fishing and enjoying outdoor activities. Most seasonal weekends would include extended family picnics at one of Janesville's lovely parks. This tradition eventually included nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Sue graduated from Janesville High School where she met and fell in love with her future husband Joe. They began their long and fulfilling marriage on May 13, 1953 and enjoyed 55 loving years together.
Sue worked at The Burdick Corporation in Milton, WI for 35 years as a supervisor. She enjoyed her work and the wonderful friends she made during her career. Sue and Joe raised three children, son James Joseph, and daughters, Karen Kay and Constance Suzanne. As their children grew up and had their own children, Sue and Joe were blessed with 8 grandchildren. They loved spending time entertaining them, building many family traditions, and taking in all their extracurricular activities. Sue was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and anyone else who entered her house. She always asked what she could make for you. Sue was the Grandma everyone wanted.
Sue appreciated and enjoyed flowers. She had a spring garden of tulips and daffodils that were awe inspiring.
Sue will be dearly missed by her daughters Karen (George) Collas and Connie (Tim) Jensen; daughter-in-law Connie Carwardine; grandchildren Joseph (Lori) Carwardine, Jessica (Kevin) Schneider, Angela Collas, Chris (Emily) Collas, Jason Collas, Lindsay (Miles) Dykeman, Erin Finn, and Jordan (Abby Sullivan) Finn, Leslie (Al) Hulick, Katie Bentz; great-grandchildren Grace and Julia Carwardine, George Patzold, Calloway and MacLyn Schneider, Caysen and Cooper Collas, Brecken, Marlow and Camilla Dykeman, Grant and Bennett.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband Joseph, brother Bruce Clement, her parents, and her son James Carwardine.
Visitation will be at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton WI on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 10:00am-12:00pm. A funeral service will follow at 12:00pm.
Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care, Janesville WI. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
