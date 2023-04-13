Suzanne E Carwardine

January 4, 1934 - April 7, 2023

Janesville/Milton, WI - Suzanne Ethel Carwardine, age 89 passed away peacefully on April 7, 2023. Sue was a loving mother of 3 children and adored wife to husband Joseph Carwardine. Sue lived at Our House Memory Care in Janesville since August 2022, where she was lovingly and compassionately cared for. Sue was born on January 4, 1934 in Janesville WI, the oldest daughter of Howard and Ethel Clement. Sue had an older brother, Howard "Bruce" and 2 younger sisters, Joyce and Debra. As a family, Sue had many fond memories of boating on the family houseboat, camping, fishing and enjoying outdoor activities. Most seasonal weekends would include extended family picnics at one of Janesville's lovely parks. This tradition eventually included nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

