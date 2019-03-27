August 25, 1941 - March 24, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Suzane Carol Patterson, 77, of Janesville, WI, passed away and went to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born August 25, 1941 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Nicholas and Marian Elizabeth (Kitts) Bua. Suzane was a 1959 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Leonard E. Patterson in 1961. He predeceased her on March 13, 2015. Suzane was active in the Beloit Civic Theatre as an actor in the 1970's. She enjoyed being a loving and caring mother and grandmother. Suzane loved to bake and sew. She also adored and loved her cat "Mousie." She was a member of the Rock County Humane Society, and always went on to care very deeply for the proper care of animals.

Survivors include her children: Tom J. (Ann M. Hansen) Patterson of Madison, WI, Christopher S. (Tammy L.) Patterson of Beloit, WI, and Patricia Patterson of Rockford, IL; grandsons, Jeffrey D. (Katlin) Patterson and Zachary S. Patterson; great-granddaughter Charlee Louise Patterson; brother, Nicholas S. Bua; niece, Sicily Ann Bua; uncle, Frank (Judy) Bua; and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents; parents; sister, Sally Joanne Bua; aunts and uncles.

Graveside service for Suzane will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Mt. Thabor Cemetery Chapel. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to the Rock County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

The family would like to thank the St. Mary's Hospital, and Green Knolls Nursing Home staff, who took such great care of Suzane.