August 11, 1939 - July 5, 2021Mesa, AZ - Susanne M. Ulbrich died peacefully in her sleep July 5, 2021 at age 81 in Mesa, AZ. Sue, Susie, or "little Sue" as she was called, was born August 11, 1939 to Dale & Katherine Walter in Janesville, WI. She married Stanley Ulbrich on June 27, 1964. She worked at Parker Pen Corp until starting her family. They were married until his death in 1997. Susie moved out West to Washington State in 1982 and eventually settled in Mesa, AZ. She was a very committed volunteer at Odyessy Hospice for many years. She enjoyed the staff, patients and their families and showed compassion in their time of need. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She made frequent trips to Washington State to visit them and loved when any of the four would visit her in AZ. She was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan. She loved a good card or board game and looked forward to watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy every night. Susie is survived by her three children, Sheryl Bateman of Ridgefield, WA, Scott Ulbrich, of Mesa, AZ and Stacy (Zane) Engle of Ridgefield, WA, her four grandchildren, Hannah (Dakota)Cousins, Hollee Ulbrich, Kayla Meinel and Michael Engle, and sister Mary (Tony) Scodwell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stan, her parents Dale and Katherine Walter, her brothers Jerry and James Walter and sister Phyllis Rice. She will be laid to rest in Camas Cemetery, Camas, WA.
