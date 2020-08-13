August 11, 1934 - August 11, 2020
Evansville, WI -- Susanne M. Diener, of Evansville, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born in Providence, RI, on August 11, 1934, the daughter of Alfred and Bertha Laflamme. She became an elementary school teacher in 1963, and married Kenneth Diener in 1964. She became a nursing assistant in 1985, and worked at Evansville Manor for many years.
Susan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Susan is survived by her three children, Paul (Jan) Diener, Andrew (Kathy) Diener and Rebecca Diener; three grandchildren: Josh (Gabby) Diener, Margo and Lauren; and one great-grandchild, Kathryn Diener. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Diener.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville, Wi. Due to Covid restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com