March 16, 1945 - December 17, 2018
Evansville, WI/Camino, CA -- Susan Willoughby-Miller, age 73, died Monday, December 17, 2018, in Marshall Hospital in Placerville, CA. Susan was born March 16, 1945, in Madison, WI, to Claude E. Willoughby and Guinevere Hubbard Willoughby of Evansville. She married Leonard Adam Miller of Sacramento, CA, on March 8, 1968, in Reno, NV, and they recently celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary. They resided in the foothills of the Sierra Mountains between Placerville and Camino, CA for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Len, on July 7, 2018.
She is survived by her twin sister, Jane (Ron) Pierce of New Glarus; brother, John (Barbara) Willoughby, Evansville; nephew, Jack Pierce; nieces, Corenna (John) Hacker and Catherine Willoughby. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Ethan Hubbard Willoughby.
Private services for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given in Susan's name to: Prader-Willi Foundation, 1855 First Avenue, Suite 201, San Diego, CA 92101.
