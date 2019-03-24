September 12, 1946 - March 21, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Susan "Susie" Marie Newcomb, age 72, of Edgerton, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 21, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Dorchester, WI the daughter of LeRoy and Edith (Amo) Engel. Susie moved to Edgerton in 1972. She was a beautician by trade where she had owned and operated her own beauty shop, but had also worked for Dana Corporation and Tibbies. She married James F. Newcomb on October 28, 2011, in Edgerton. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Susie's greatest love was her grandchildren and she also enjoyed knitting, sewing and working in the garden.

Susie is survived by her loving husband, Jim; four children: Nichole (Kraig) Wileman, Benji Turnbull and Melanie Lund all of Edgerton and Emily (Ryan) Zell of St. Michael, MN; four step-children: Shannon Newcomb of Dallas, TX, Shea (Haley) Newcomb of McHenry, IL, Sean (Brooke) Newcomb of St. Louis, MO and Russell (Jill) Jolly of Virginia; seven grandchildren: Jordan (Richelle) Wileman, Morgan & Hannah Wileman, Cody (Savannah) Nolley, Parker & Alivia Lund and Max Zell; one great-grandson, Jaxson Nolley; four step-grandchildren: Sloane, Jackson, Jocelyn and Madison; six siblings: Terry (Melvin) Deml of Edgerton, Cathy (Allan) Peissig of Dorchester, Barb (Jeff) Bublitz of Edgerton, Deanna (Randy) Stockwell of Dorchester, Dennis Engel of Dorchester and Jaycine (Gary) Geiger of Dorchester; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, Edgerton with Fr. Dave Timmerman celebrating. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton and again on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Memorials may be made in Susie's name to Agrace Hospice Care, 2901 N. Wright Rd. Janesville, WI 53546. For on-line obituary and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com