October 30, 1959 - November 1, 2019

Cullom, IL -- Susan Stage, 60, died peacefully at her home on Friday, November 1, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Edgerton, WI, to Kenneth and Diane (Woerth) Stage. Susan was a student at Edgerton High, and a graduate of Kankakee Community College. She worked at Tom's Tavern in Kempton, IL, as a sous chef. She was an avid gardener at one time, had a love for animals, enjoyed listening to music, and was known to appreciate a good book.

She is survived by her brothers, Phil and David Stage; her sister, Kathy Retzlaff; her two children, Nathan Retzlaff and Shauwaun Wrona; four granddaughters: Isabel, Elizabeth, Lily, Olivia; along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contribution's in Susan's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.