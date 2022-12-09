Susan S. "Sue" Stein

January 11, 1957 - December 7, 2022

Beloit, WI - Susan S. Stein age 65 of Beloit died Wednesday December 7, 2022, in her home. She was born January 11, 1957, to Thomas and Mary (Martin) Skelly in Tomah, WI. Sue attended Beloit Catholic High School, class of 1975. She completed her education at UW La Crosse, earning a degree in social work. Sue married Eliot Stein on December 29, 1979. She worked as the Executive Director at Nutrition & Health Associates. Her children and grandchildren were her whole life. Sue loved shopping and thrifting for everyone. She was a wonderful homemaker and caregiver. Sue also enjoyed flowers, live music and travel. Sue was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by everyone that ever had the privilege to have her in their lives.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Stein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.