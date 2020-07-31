- July 16, 2020
Whispering Pines, NC -- Susan P. Shank, age 62, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Whispering Pines, NC. She was born in Janesville, the oldest of five children of Paul and Zoa Shank. Sue attended Janesville schools, graduating from Janesville Craig high school in 1976. She pursued her advanced education, earning both Bachelors and Master's degrees from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. Following her spirit of adventure, Sue achieved a career in education with the United States Department of Defense, specializing in students with disabilities. Among other places, her career lead her to England, Germany, Italy and ultimately back to the U.S., settling in North Carolina. Focusing on the needs of "her kids" brought Sue great joy. Her impact on the lives of these young people is a great legacy.
Sue is survived by four siblings: Paul, Scott (Patti Bishop), David (Kerri), and Carol (Rob) Schumacher; close friend, Bob Young; many nieces and nephews, and held a very special fondness for her nieces and nephews: Caitlin, Bailey and Cain; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK. For online condolences and guestbook please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.