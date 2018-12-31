February 7, 1961 - December 25, 2018
Evansville, WI -- Susan Marie Nicks, age 57, died unexpectedly on Tuesday December 25, 2018, at home. She was born on February 7, 1961, in Stoughton, WI, the daughter of Gordon E. and Darlene (Gunsolus) Carlson. She graduated from Evansville High School Class of 1979. She worked for General Motors in Janesville for 28 years and was a member of UAW Local 95. She volunteered for the Red Cross and other organizations helping people. She enjoyed traveling to warm places and watching the birds out her window at home. Sue had a big heart, loved her family deeply and liked to help people in need. She will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Lukas Nicks (Heather); her mother, Darlene Carlson both of Evansville; her siblings: Debbie (Duane) Anderson of Evansville, JoAnn (Philip) Plautz of Kansas City, David (Debbie) Carlson of Evansville; Lukas's father, Mark Nicks of Edgerton; several nieces; nephews; extended family and friends; and her pet animals.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon E. Carlson; son, Travis; brother, Gordon A. Carlson; and a nephew, Brian.
A celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday January 5, 2018, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville. Memorials are appreciated in lieu of flowers to the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com
