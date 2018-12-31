Susan Marie Nicks

February 7, 1961 - December 25, 2018

Evansville, WI -- Susan Marie Nicks, age 57, died unexpectedly on Tuesday December 25, 2018, at home. She was born on February 7, 1961, in Stoughton, WI, the daughter of Gordon E. and Darlene (Gunsolus) Carlson. She graduated from Evansville High School Class of 1979. She worked for General Motors in Janesville for 28 years and was a member of UAW Local 95. She volunteered for the Red Cross and other organizations helping people. She enjoyed traveling to warm places and watching the birds out her window at home. Sue had a big heart, loved her family deeply and liked to help people in need. She will be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Lukas Nicks (Heather); her mother, Darlene Carlson both of Evansville; her siblings: Debbie (Duane) Anderson of Evansville, JoAnn (Philip) Plautz of Kansas City, David (Debbie) Carlson of Evansville; Lukas's father, Mark Nicks of Edgerton; several nieces; nephews; extended family and friends; and her pet animals.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon E. Carlson; son, Travis; brother, Gordon A. Carlson; and a nephew, Brian.

A celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday January 5, 2018, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville. Memorials are appreciated in lieu of flowers to the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse