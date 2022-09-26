Susan M Conaway

Janesville, WI - Susan Michelle Conaway, 58 years old, of Janesville, Wisconsin, left for her eternal resting place on September 21, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. Susan was born to James "Jim" and Carole (Benjamin) Coats on December 7, 1963, in Edgerton, Wisconsin. Susan attended Milton High School, and later went on to graduate with her bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She has impacted several organizations with her career including, but not limited to, Milton School District as a substitute teacher and Cooperative Education Service Agency (CESA) in Janesville as a job coach for individuals with disabilities. She married the love of her life, David Conaway, on April 15, 2000, at St. Mary's Church, in Milton, Wisconsin.
She was the proudest on the days she got to bring home her sons from Guatemala, Lucas and Bryant. She made sure that she celebrated not only every holiday and birthday, but their Chosen Days. She was the light and life of a celebration, and her laughter could resonate in a room. She loved her pets beyond measure, especially her miniature Sheltie, Sadie, and other pups, Magee, Pebbles, Bam Bam, and Oliver. She cuddled with her cats Sammie, Colee, Bucky, and Buster. In addition to her sons and pets, she had an immense love for her family including her siblings, but also ensured that all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews were special.
Susan was passionate about serving and helping others. Her selflessness was demonstrated through her volunteer work with Hospice, aiding the community members who were less fortunate, Relay for Life, and being a consistent advocate for those needing a voice. She took pride in assisting with the creation of the first soccer club in Milton, through her passion for coaching, in which many remember Coach Sue. There were not many places that Susan could go without starting a conversation or running into someone she may know. She was extremely competitive whether playing pinochle or canasta or rooting on her sports teams. She avidly cheered for Duke, the Phoenix Suns, and the Buffalo Bills.
Susan is survived by her spouse of 22 years, David Conaway; her two adored sons, Lucas and Bryant Conaway; her siblings: Laurie (Jeff) Worple, Judy (Bill) Behrens, Jamie Coats, Patti (Ed) Murphy, and Kelly Sanchez, her sisters-in-law: Chris Coats, and Diane (Al) Ruchti; her nieces: Casey (Joe) Stubbs, Ericha Worple, Kalee (Jose) Cambray, Katie (Tony) Patterson, Emily Sanchez, and Mallory Whipperman; her nephews: Ladd Worple, James (Cecelia) Coats, Chad (Erika) Murphy, Danny Coats, Jesse Sanchez, Jason Ruchti, and Justin Ruchti; her great nieces/nephews: Joseph, Tiana, Isaac, Bryce, Porter, Andi, Sofia and Seve. She would not want to forget her extended families of near and far including aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents Jim and Carole Coats, her in-laws Donald and Phyllis Conaway, and sisters-in-law, Donna (Whipperman) Conaway and Jaci Murray, and her grandparents.
Funeral services will be Wednesday September 28, 2022, at 11:00 A.M at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton, Wisconsin. Visitation will be Tuesday September 27, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, and on Wednesday 10:00 A.M. until time of services at the church. Burial will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park after services with a luncheon to follow. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
