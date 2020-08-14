Susan Linda Murray

June 1, 1953 - August 11, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Susan Linda (Hustad) Murray, age 67, of Edgerton, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Azura Memory Care, Stoughton following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Edgerton on June 1, 1953, the daughter of the late Donald Hustad and Lois (Brown) Hustad and was a 1971 graduate of Edgerton High School. Sue went on to graduate from Blackhawk Technical College with an Associate's degree in 1991 and later received her Paralegal certification from MATC. She was employed for over 25 years by GM-UAW Legal Services, and after it's shut down due to contract, she worked for the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office. Sue enjoyed reading, baking and gardening.
Survivors include her much loved and adored children, Jennifer (Michael) Gransee of Milton and Andrew (Dayna) Osborne of Edgerton; three grandchildren: Cole and Claire Gransee and Olivia Osborne; her mother, Lois Hustad of Albion; brother, Steven (Anny Chiu) Hustad of New Bern, NC; numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Don Hustad.
A Celebration of Sue's Life will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sue's name may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or the American Cancer Foundation. For online condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com