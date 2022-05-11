Janesville, WI - Susan L. Kjelland, age 67, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born in Janesville on August 27, 1954; the daughter of Noah and Eileen (Weis) Shaw. After earning her college education with a degree as a Registered Nurse, Susan worked in the medical field in the Janesville community for many years. She could be best described as a social, people person, who loved being a nurse and enjoyed caring for others. Susan had a real heart for others, and was always the "life of the party" wherever she went. Above all, Susan adored her daughter Linsey. She will be dearly missed.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Linsey Draeger; brother, Steven Shaw; niece, Mary Kathleen Shaw; and numerous extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; and son in-law, Michael Draeger.
A graveside committal service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
