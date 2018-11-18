August 26, 1945 - November 4, 2018
Westminster, CO/formerly Whitewater, WI -- Susan Kay Parrish, age 73, peacefully passed away at 5:20 a.m., Sunday, November 4, 2018, at Covenant Village of Westminster, CO. Susan was born in Whitewater, WI, on August 26, 1945. Susan was a beautiful woman and a wonderful mother. Her grandchildren were the love of her life. Susan was a devout Christian, attending church routinely throughout her life.
Susan is survived by her two daughters, Jamie Nicole Chesser and Jennifer Sue Parrish of Colorado; son-in-law, William Jason Chesser; grandchildren: William Henry Chesser, Hadley Nicole Parrish, and Vera Rose Chesser. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Wickingson and Arlene Freeman; her husband, Charles Benjamin Parrish; and her brothers, Robert and Thomas Wickingson.
A celebration of Susan's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2018, at Highlands United Methodist Church, 3131 Osceola St., Denver, CO 80212. After the celebration, a gathering with refreshments will be held in the church fellowship hall. The family is grateful for all personal sentiments and gifts from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Susan's name to the March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 673667, Marietta, GA 30006. Susan was a devoted member of this organization, and will no doubt continue her march in heaven. For more information, to share a memory, or provide condolences to Susan's family, please sign the guestbook at www.HoranCares.com.
