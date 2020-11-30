Susan Kay (Bothell) "Sue" Schllhase

November 12, 1943 - November 25, 2020
Darian, WI - Susan (Sue) Kay Schellhase of Darien, WI passed away at home on November 25, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer.
Sue was born in Ames, Iowa on November 12, 1943 to Barbara Bothell. She grew up in Ames and graduated from Ames High School. Sue met the love of her life Curtis Bruce Schellhase while attending Iowa State University and they were married on September 14, 1963.
After Curt's graduation they moved to Darien, WI where Curt worked for Libby's while Sue raised their three boys - Todd, Troy, and Toby. Sue was highly involved with the Darien United Methodist Church where she helped make well-loved donuts for their monthly "Donut Day", spent many hours assisting with the local Food Pantry, and countless time working at the annual Corn Fest church rummage and bake sales. Over the years, she worked at the Darien Post Office, CPS, Badger Grain, and the Darien Village Hall where she was the first person you saw when entering the office. She was always eager to help anyone needing assistance. After retirement she continued volunteering at the church, and also with the Darien Elementary School READS program. She was a member of the local Red Hats group and enjoyed their monthly outings. Sue and Curt both enjoyed feeding the wildlife and watching the many different birds that would visit their feeders each day. Sue was also known for her tasty homemade caramels that she made each year and sent to family and friends throughout the country. She was a doting grandma and made many trips to Kansas to visit her grandchildren. Sue always sent cards for all occasions and looked for ways to make the grandchildren feel special, including baking Christmas cookies for them each year.
Sue is survived by her three loving sons: Todd (Jennifer) Schellhase of Overland Park, KS; Troy Schellhase (and partner Kevin Touchette) of Eden Prairie, MN; and Toby (Ellen) Schellhase of Waunakee, WI; as well as her three grandchildren Sarah, Emma, and Samuel of Overland Park, KS. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Curtis, as well as her parents.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30th with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Darien United Methodist Church (15 Park St, Darien, WI 53114), Darien Food Pantry, or the Darien Public Library. Betzer Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.