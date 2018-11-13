June 20, 1950 - November 1, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Susan "Kathy" Magee, age 68, passed away on November 1, 2018 after a short illness, while at home, surrounded by her family.
Memorial services will be held at the Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 Cranston Road, Beloit on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 11 a.m. A visitation will also take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Rosman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, (608) 364-4477 www.rosmanfuneralhome.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse