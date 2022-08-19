September 20, 1946 - August 16, 2022
Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Susan Karen Schwartzlow, age 75, passed away on August 16, 2022 while at her home surrounded by her family.
Susan was born at her parent's country home on September 20, 1946 the daughter of Melvin and Margaret (Wecker) Thostenson. She married Gerald Schwartzlow on June 19, 1965. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2001.
Susan always considered her family best friends and her friends family. Susan enjoyed visiting, playing cards and making her speciality, potato salad and deviled eggs for her family and friends. Susan and Gerald were dairy farmers in Albany before moving and farming in Brodhead from 1966-1994. After farming, she had several jobs but found enjoyment working in the deli/bakery at the Piggly Wiggly/Sentry in Janesville, where she retired in 2017. During her retirement years she enjoyed traveling more especially trips to Mexico and winters in Florida with her siblings. Susan also loved spending time and going to her grandchildren's activities.
Susan is survived by her 4 children, Robert (Susan) Schwartzlow, Dianne (Joe) Sandlin, Kathy (Alan) Schwartzlow Jensen and DeWayne (Stephanie) Schwartzlow; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer (Kyle) Miller, Derek (Siara) Schwartzlow, Samantha (Shawn) Andersen, Bradly Schwartzlow, Jessica and Jerod Sandlin, Daymon (Lexi) Unseth, Ashley Jensen, Savanna, Dakota, Emily and Everleigh Schwartzlow; 16 great grandchildren; 5 siblings, Irene Piper, Marie (Kenny) Edmonds, Ronnie (Beverly) Thostenson, Bonnie (Larry) Spurgin and Roy (Rhonda) Thostenson and also survived by additional extended family, a brother-in-law and 4 sisters-in-law, Viola and Mary Thostenson, Shirley Schwartzlow, John Virgil (Sharon) Schwartzlow and Janet (Randy) Cook Burkhalter and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gerald in 2001, four siblings, Melton Thostenson, George Thostenson, Donny (Bonnie) Thostenson and Bernard Thostenson, 2 brothers-in-law, Joseph Schwartzlow and Al Piper and a special friend, Joel Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in Susan's memory.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 401 East State Street, Albany WI on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will also take place at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass and also on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Burial will conclude at the St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Albany.
