Susan K. (Schoville) Kane

Stoughton, WI - Susan K. Kane, age 79, of Stoughton peacefully passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at her home, with her daughter Shawn by her side. Susan was born the 14th child of 22 children to Fred and Edith (Bailey) Schoville, on October 15, 1942 in Soldiers Grove, WI. Susan married Dennis L. Kane of Hanover on February 20, 1960.
Susan attended school in Soldiers Grove, South Beloit, IL and Orfordville. Susan spent many years working in the restaurant business having worked at The Wagon Wheel in Rockton, IL, The Orleans in Janesville, Theodore's in Janesville and The Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson. Susan's favorite hobbies in life were playing tennis, traveling and gardening. Susan loved her role as aunt and grandmother.
Susan is survived by her children: Dennis P. Kane of Baraboo, Kelly Schroeder of Crestview, FL, Michelle (Jay) Smith of Baraboo, and Shawn Kane of Stoughton; 12 grandchildren: Michael Kane, Sarah McCullough, Kristen Havens, Emily Foulker, Daniel Schroeder, Ashley Schreiber, Elise Dickens, Jordan Brovick, Maggie King, Harrison Smith, Maddie Kane and Joe Kane; her ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon (Hoyt) Smith and Annabelle (Bernard) Burwitz; two brothers, Ronnie (Ruth) Schoville and Steve (Vicki) Schoville; brothers-in-law: Douglas Kane, Edward (Jan) Kane, Gary (Connie) Kane, Tom Kane and Steve (Shirley Nordeng) Kane; and many nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis; sisters: Marjorie Carlin, Lola Carachrioti, Betty Roland, Phyllis Fairchild, Donna Stluka, Patsy Shipler, Janice Stites, Karen Foell, and Linda Folgate; brother: Junior Schoville, Marlin Schoville, Larry Schoville, Fredrick Schoville, Robert Schoville, Gary Schoville, Charles Schoville, Randy Joe Schoville; and granddaughter, Ella Kane.
Susan's children extend their deepest gratitude to Heartland Hospice of Madison; and a very special 'Thank You' to Ryan, Gary and Connie Kane of Stoughton for their love and their devotion to assisting Susan in her times of need over the past two years.
Per Susan's request, a small intimate ceremony will be held this summer at the gravesite she and Dennis share at the Plymouth Cemetery in Hanover, WI.
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Kane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.