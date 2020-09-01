April 21, 1946 - August 28, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Susan K. Laack, age 74, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Susan was born in Janesville on April 21, 1946; the daughter of Wayne and Betty (Peterson) Becker. Sue grew up driving bulldozers for the family business, Atlas Sand and Gravel, under the watchful eye of her step father George Gross. Today, the "Atlas Pit" is enjoyed by the entire community under the name Kiwanis Pond. Sue married her loving husband, James Laack, in November of 1985 at St. John Lutheran Church in Janesville. They enjoyed 35 years of marriage together. Sue also tended bar at the Friendly Village in Afton where her compassion and great sense of humor made her many friends over the years. To say that Sue was an Elvis fan would've been an understatement, she took numerous memorable trips to Graceland. You always knew where you stood with Sue, and for those who knew her, they wouldn't have had it any other way.
She is survived by her husband, James; son, Ryan Rittenhouse; step daughter, Bernice Laack; nieces and nephews: Tim Troon, Tammy (Alan) Vesper, Lori Hess, Chad (Dawn) Raby, Kelly Cox, Dane Glissendorf; and many extended family and friends. Susan is preceded in death by her parents; son, Todd Rittenhouse; and sisters, Ruth DiCicco, Shirley Koebler, and Debbie Gross.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 4th 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Schneider Funeral Home and will continue on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will follow the service immediately to the Town of Rock cemetery. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com