Rockwood, TN - Susan was born and raised in Janesville, Wisconsin to Robert and Harriet ("Bob and Hattie") Blumreich.
She attended J.A. Craig High School and, later, Blackhawk Technical College, where she earned a Medical Assistant degree. She put her knowledge and skills to use doing administrative work for Mercy Health System, as well as a caretaker position at Cozy Li'l Acre assisted living facility, both in Janesville. She also worked as a private caretaker in Tennessee where she carved out a place of her own, though she always considered Wisconsin her true home.
Susan loved gardening, sewing, reading, watching movies, was an animal lover, and also enjoyed cooking for and sharing meals with her friends and neighbors.
Susan is survived by her children, Sarah Gransee and Robert ("Bobby") Gransee; grandson, Bret Willison, and her brothers Robert, John (and Leslie), and Richard (and Kris).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Hattie.
The family will be holding a private memorial service on July 4, 2022.
