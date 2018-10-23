October 24, 1951 - October 17, 2018
Richland Center, WI -- Susan Jo Wilson (Silbaugh), 66, of Richland Center, WI, formerly of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully at UW Hospital, Madison, WI on October 17, 2018. Susan was born October 24, 1951 in Belvidere, IL, to Darrel and Helene (Bollerud) Silbaugh. She was the first born of six children. Susan graduated from Brodhead High School, then attended UW-Eau Claire in the nursing program. She completed her nursing degree in Sarasota, FL. She worked at Sarasota Memorial Hospital until her retirement, then returned to Wisconsin in 2005. Susan loved to bake and cook, quilt, knit, and crochet, but her passion was reading fiction and cookbooks.
Susan is survived by her son, Mathew D. Wilson of Richland Center; five siblings: Eugene (Jeannie) Silbaugh of Janesville, David (Diane) Silbaugh of Monroe, Diane (Mohammad Kasraian) Silbaugh of Milwaukee, Janice (Charles) Beranek of Richland Center, and Mary Spencer of Madison; also survived by in-laws: Patricia (Bill) Salter, Richard Wilson, Bobby Wilson, Toney Wilson, Julia Wilson; and the father of her son, Steve Wilson. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Darrel and Helene Silbaugh; brother-in-law, Jeffrey A. Spencer; aunt, Ruth Egger; uncles: Karl Bollerud, Leonard Kitchen, and Albert Egger; mother and father-in-law, Mildred (Morris) and William Robert Wilson; grandmother-in-law, Oma (aka: Naomi) (Toney) Morris; and grandfather-in-law, Dewey Morris.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 12 p.m. at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Conkle Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. On line condolences can be made at prattfuneralservice.com.
