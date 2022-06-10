Janesville, WI - Susan J. Sippy, age 79, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was born in Madison on January 29, 1943, the daughter of John and Helen (Laube) Armbrecht. She married Stephen A. Sippy on February 29, 1964, in Madison. Susan was the co-founder of the Janesville LaLeche League and chairwoman of its leader applications and a member of the Alpha Zeta Delta Sorority at Carroll University. The proudest accomplishment of her life was raising her 5 children and being a Mom and Grandmother.
She is survived by her 4 children: Kristine (Jason Thompson) Kleisner, Kaaren (Scott) Bordwell, Kevin Sippy, and Kenneth (Brenda Elmer Teubert) Sippy; 6 grandchildren: Mathew Bordwell, Teryn (Jake) Gray, Katyn Kleisner, Jamie Bordwell, Peyton Sippy, and Austin Kleisner; 1 great grandson due later this month; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Kyle Sippy; grandson, Kyle Scott Bordwell; and daughter-in-law, Christina Sippy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Noon on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will take place on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Susan Sippy to the Alzheimers Association at www.alzheimers.org For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
