April 25, 1947 - June 23, 2019

Walworth, WI -- Susan J. Diderich was born April 25, 1947, in Janesville, WI, to Lloyd H. and Evelyn C. (McBride) Johns. She passed away with her family by her side, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. Susan was a caring and selfless person. After high school, she enlisted in the U.S. Army, and began her journey as a nurse and caregiver. After being honorably discharged, she started her family, raising 3 kids. She worked as an LPN at Harvard Hospital. She continued her education, and obtained her Associates Degree in Nursing to become a RN. She then continued her career at Lakeland Hospital, and retired from Aurora Healthcare. During that time, she cared for her community as well, volunteering for Sharon Fire and Rescue, Walworth Rescue and Open Arms Clinic. She loved to bowl, sew, crochet, bake, and gardening outside with her 4 legged companion, Koda. She loved her family and faith at St. Benedicts Church, but she had 2 passions: cheering the Packers every game day, and she absolutely adored her grandchildren, traveling hundreds of miles to see them in any activity they were in.

Susan is survived by her children: Charlie (Heather) Diderich, Matthew (Erica) Diderich, and Melissa (LeRoy) Nordmeyer; her grandchildren: Tasha, Madalynn, Hanah, Riley, Brody, Payton, Dakota, and Aubree; a brother, William (Elaine) Johns; and sister, Mary Lynn (Mike) Puckett. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Pat Beals.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana, from 10 a.m. until the time of mass at 11 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Clinton Cemetery. No flowers, please. For more information, call the funeral home at 262-275-2171