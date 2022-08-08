Susan I. Sanger Aug 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 11, 1948 - August 3, 2022Beloit, WI - Susan I. Sanger, 74, of Beloit, WI, died after a long illness on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Beloit.She was born on July 11, 1948 in Edgerton, WI, the daughter of Ralph and Barbara (Zinn) Sanger.Susan was formerly employed by Piggly Wiggly as a cashier. She was a hard worker and even as a private person she enjoyed meeting and speaking with her customers.Survivors include her siblings, James (Marjorie) Sanger, Beth Sanger, and Patricia (Cole) Meyer; numerous nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Thomas, Michael, and Fredrick Sanger.Per Susan's wishes, there will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.Memorials in her name may be given to Autumn Lake Healthcare, 2121 Pioneer Dr, Beloit, WI 53511.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com. To plant a tree in memory of Susan Sanger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now Woodman's sign, forgotten for generations, emerges in remodel Janesville couple killed in lightning strike near U.S. White House were on 56th anniversary trip Death notices for Aug. 2, 2022 Humes Road to reopen to traffic in September, reconstruction wraps up in November Death notices for Aug. 5, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form