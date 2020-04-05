August 19, 1954 - March 31, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Susan I. Beguhn, age 65, of Janesville, passed away on March 31, 2020 at REM Cumberland Group Home in Janesville, following a short illness. She was born in Janesville on August 19, 1954, the daughter of Jack W. and Gwendolyn (Stoddard) Beguhn. She graduated from Parker High School. Susan was employed by Kandu Industries for many years. She regularly participated in Special Olympics, and enjoyed bowling. She also loved to ride the city bus, play Uno, sew and do crafts. Susan always had a beautiful smile and a wonderful heart.
Susan Beguhn is survived by her sister, Barbara (Rick) Tamblingson of Janesville; her brother, John Beguhn of Fond du Lac, WI; a special niece, Sara (Scott) Tamblingson Apfel of Sun Prairie, WI. Her parents preceded her in death.
Private family burial services will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
A special thank you to the caregivers at Susan's Group Home in Janesville.