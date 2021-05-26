Susan Florence "Nana" Hilbert

April 27, 2021
Evansville, WI - Susan Florence Hilbert passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family after a long painful battle with Cancer. She is survived by her three daughters Kyle Sims (Russ) of Point Blank, Texas, Jennifer Osentoski (Rick) of Point Blank, Texas, Karissa Wendt (Don) of Orfordville, Wisconsin and nine grandchildren Conley Sims, Olivia Osentoski, Logan Osentoski, Averie Sims, Brinna Sims, Malachi Wendt, Kelon Wendt, Teslyn Wendt, Ainsley Wendt and Courtney Rosman. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers, Christine Headley (Greg) Hicksville, Ohio, Jeffery Hilbert, Stacey Patricio (Roger) Cape Coral, Florida, and Jon Hilbert (Kris) Cape Coral, Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Jean Hilbert of Edgerton, Ohio.
Susan was born and raised in Edgerton, Ohio with her four brothers and sisters. She attended college at Tarkio College in Missouri where she met her husband and started a family. She began her successful career in radio advertising sales while living in Kansas City, Missouri. She later moved to Michigan, continuing her professional success and expanding her family, before settling in Evansville, Wisconsin.
Susan will be remembered for her vibrant smile, fun loving spirit, love for the sun and love of animals. She was known for her strong work ethic and great sales ability. She retired after a long and successful career in sales, most recently at Wisconsin Independent Businesses/ Wisconsin Property Taxpayers. Her love for politics was able to shine through this career. During her retirement she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, local friends, neighbors, and her beloved dog Mandy. She enjoyed crafting and was able to teach her grandchildren many of her skills.
Susan did not wish to have a formal funeral but will be laid to rest in Edgerton, Ohio at a later date. In lieu of cards, gifts or flowers please email memories that you have of Susan to sfhilbert13@gmail.com for her family to enjoy for years to come. The family will be posting information on Susan's burial in Edgerton on her Facebook page when the details are available. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com