Janesville/Milton, WI - Susan Fay Blasier, age 71, a long-time Milton/Janesville area resident, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 26, 2021. She was born in Sturgeon Bay, WI on January 11, 1950, the daughter of Frank and Dorothy (Gleasner) Blasier. She moved to Milwaukee where she grew up and graduated from high school. In 1969, she moved to the Brodhead area. She met the love of her life, George Kuffer, in 1979 and they raised produce together until his death in 2017.
Susan is survived by her children; Peg Allen and Wade Welda both of Janesville; grandchildren, Tony (Lindsey) Welda of Milton, Ashley (Derrick) Marquardt and Jamison Welda both of Janesville; great-grandchildren, Lillie and Hunter Welda of Milton; brothers and sisters, Richard (Devon) Blasier of California, Linda (Don) Sadorf of Oak Creek, WI, Roseann Potrikus and Emmett Blasier both of Milwaukee; special friends, Sue Rote, Brenda (Bob) Rothenbuehler, Rob Vyvyan and family, Tammy (Mark) Stalsberg and Nikki Nichols. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Roger Blasier and the love of her life, George Kuffer who died four years ago to the day of Susan's passing, October 26, 2017.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Milton. Father David Wanish will preside. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be at the CHURCH on Tuesday, November 2nd from 10 a.m. until the time of services. The Blasier family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Blasier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
