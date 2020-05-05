January 14, 1959 - May 2, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Susan "Sue" "Susie" F. Luek, 61, Janesville died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at home. She was born January 14, 1959 in Janesville to the late Kenneth R. and Joyce E. (Hagar) Dampier. Sue worked for years as a phlebotomist at Riverview Clinic. Sue enjoyed sewing and knitting, but really enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and sons.
Sue is survived by her three sons: Rob Luek, Jacob Luek, and Anthony (Sarah) Luek; her three grandchildren: Kyler Koeberl, Angelia Arndt, and Emma Luek; her siblings: Yvonne (Craig) Brace, Ann (Mark) Kelly, Carol (Jim Seales) Dampier; nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Joyce; and sister, Deb Whitcomb.
Due to the Safer at Home order by Gov. Tony Evers, Sue's family will be holding a service later this year. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to Sue's family.