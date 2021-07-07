June 25, 2021
Milton, WI - It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Susan Elaine Gospodarek (59).
On June 25, 2021, Susan passed away peacefully, although unexpectedly, in the loving care of her daughter.
Susie was born in Elgin, IL on May 22, 1962, growing up in the St. Charles/Elgin area, and later moving to Wisconsin. She had several residences throughout the years but finally found the home of her dreams - a little cottage, just steps away from the beach of Lake Koshkonong in Charley Bluff, Milton, WI. She was the first in her family to graduate from college (an achievement she was extremely proud of) and held a variety of occupations over the years; making a significant impact in each position she held.
Susie's children and grandchildren were her whole world. Her sole purpose in life was making sure they were happy and healthy, all while giving them the greatest gift a mother could give... a lifetime of memories. There was never a dull moment spent, as she had a zest for life and was full of adventure. Susie had the kindest heart and radiated joy wherever she went with her bright smile and beautiful soul.
She is survived by her children and their significant others; Michael Gospodarek (Emily McNamara) and Melissa (Eric) Klar, her grandchildren; Chase Klar, Alessandra and Alianna Gospodarek (Oksana Kobel); her parents Frank Anderson (Mary Howard) and Donna Williams; her siblings Sherry Anderson (Jeff Woods), Frank Anderson and Joseph Anderson; her nieces and nephews; Jeffrey and Jocelyn Woods and Hannah and Frank Anderson; and countless other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday July 10, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:30am until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Burial will follow in Maple Hill cemetery Evansville. Following the graveside service you are invited to join the family for fellowship and food at the Night Owl Sports Pub in Evansville
In leu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated.
Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com