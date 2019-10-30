October 5, 1933 - October 26, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Susan E. Chesney was born October 5, 1933 in Chicago to Michael and Mary (Peplinski) Stavonet. She passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her home in Delavan. She was our sunshine! She is joined in heaven by her husband, Peter Chesney, and their late son, Thomas Chesney. We could think of no memories where she wasn't smiling. Susan loved going out to the casinos to play the slot machines, and locally playing bingo, especially at the Delavan American Legion Post and the Harvard Moose Lodge. She made the best damn oatmeal cookies in the whole world. She was always so happy, and always loved us more than anybody!

Susan is survived by her two sons, Timothy (Mary) Chesney and Scott (Joanne) Chesney. She had five beautiful granddaughters who were the light of her world: the oldest, Samantha (James) Skinner, Jenny Vytas, Megan (Graham) Berner, Amanda (Tyler) Johnson, and Caitlin Trenkler. She also had three great-grandchildren: Riley, Logan, and Arya; there is also another great grandbaby on the way that she was delighted to know about. She also had many grand-puppies and grand-kittens. She will be so missed by many.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home and again on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva. For more information, visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.