Susan E. (Blakemore) Lostetter

January 2, 1966 - August 2, 2022 Janesville, WI - Susan E. Lostetter (Blakemore), age 56, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born January 3rd, 1966 in Kalamazoo, Michigan and was the loving daughter of Richard and Carolyn Blakemore. She graduated from Craig High School in 1984 and attended Blackhawk Technical institute and pursued a career in the dental industry. She had a great personality and spunk and loved gardening, flowers, people and following her father's footsteps in her love for the Chicago Bears. She was very kind and will be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Bart Lostetter; daughter, Nicole (Kyle) Colson; her mother, Carolyn Blakemore; brother, Michael (Kim) Blakemore; aunt, Evelyn Blakemore; and cousins, Bill Blakemore and Pat (Wayne) Sakamoto. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Blakemore; her maternal and paternal grandparents; uncles: Robert and Laurence Blakemore and David Loucks; aunts, Rosemary Blakemore and June Loucks; and cousins, Dan and Steven Blakemore.
A celebration of life will be held September 9th, 4-7pm, at the Life Celebration Center at Schneider Funeral Home. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Sue's family would like to thank the team at St Mary's hospital hospice for their care.
