November 27, 2020
Sycamore, IL - Susan Burdick-Balli of Sycamore, Illinois, died at home on November 27, 2020, with her dearest friend, Joe Balli, at her side. She was born to Robert W. Burdick and Barbara M. Burdick on May 4, 1954, in Edgerton, Wisconsin; their first child of four. Her family moved to DeKalb, Illinois, when she was in first grade. She graduated from DeKalb High School and moved to Boulder, Colorado, and then west to the San Francisco Bay area where she was the booking agent for Blake's blues and jazz club in Berkeley. Her nickname was "Switchboard Susan." Music was always an important part of her life and she enjoyed dancing as well. She loved an assortment of cats and dogs as pets through the years.
At a high school reunion, Susan fell in love with former classmate Joe Balli and subsequently moved back to DeKalb. They were married in his parents' backyard under the gazebo. Joe remained her best friend and the love of her life to the end of her days.
Susan was known for her beautiful, friendly smile and engaging laugh. She will be missed by many. She is survived by her husband, Joe Balli and his sons Bryan Jose (Naree Sitachitta) Balli, Joshua Balli, and Joe's grandchildren Etienne Balli and Leela Balli of Illinois; Susan's mother, Barbara Burdick of Colorado, two sisters in Colorado, Mary Ellen Burdick-Felling and Patty Petersen, a sister in New York, JoAnne Kandel, her uncle Arthur Clark of Wisconsin, her aunt Eleanor Shepherd of Florida, her aunt Mary Burdick of Texas, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert W. Burdick.
A memorial service has not yet been scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory be made to the Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church in Milton, Wisconsin, for the benefit of Camp Wakonda https://theconnecting.church/ or a charity of your choice. Camp Wakonda was special to Susan from her childhood. Affordable Cremation & Funeral Service assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.affordablecremationbelvidere.com.