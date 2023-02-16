Susan Annette (Campbell) "Sue" Kalson

Camano Island, WI - On December 26, 2022, Susan (Sue) ascended to Heaven after losing her battle with Ovarian Cancer. She was at home, on Camano Island in Washington, with her loved ones; husband (Bill), two sons (William and Keith) and her Aunt Alice Neary.
She was born from the love of Harold and Joan Campbell in Janesville, Wisconsin on April 23, 1958.
Throughout Sue's life she has had many notable accomplishments, but not limited to:
Sue demonstrated care and compassion as a nurse's aide at a convalescent home in Janesville. A little over a year later, she joined the Air Force where she served with distinction. While in service, Sue improved US Military training scheduling operations while stationed in England. Her methods were adopted throughout the base. After leaving the Air Force, she was later employed by Home Depot where she led and developed her fellow coworkers with each department. Later on, Sue chose to pursue her love for art and cooking as a baker which brought smiles to all their customers. Though these accomplishments in their own right are impressive, it was her love for her family and friends that set Sue apart from all others. She was very involved in helping all those she could. She spared no ounce of energy providing, teaching, and loving her children and husband. Sue took an active role in Boy Scouts, Marching Band, and every other activity that her family took interest in.
She will be deeply missed by those who knew her; and those who loved her.
Sue is survived by her husband William (Bill Jr.). Her sons: William III, Keith, and Travis. Her grandchildren: Kaori, Travis Jr. Shayla, Gavin, Marlena and Isabella. Her sisters: Vicky Campbell and Joanie Lyga, her Best Friend Dora Bladorn; and additionally, her aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, her father, Harold Campbell, her mother, Joan Campbell, her younger sister Lynnette Campbell and her cousin Jenny Dorcey.
A "Celebration of Life" for Susan Kalson is being planned for mid-August to early September 2023. Updates will be provided via Susan Kalson's Facebook account: http://www.facebook.com/WisteriaDragon
