Susan Annette (Campbell) "Sue" Kalson

April 23, 1958 - December 26, 2022

Camano Island, WI - On December 26, 2022, Susan (Sue) ascended to Heaven after losing her battle with Ovarian Cancer. She was at home, on Camano Island in Washington, with her loved ones; husband (Bill), two sons (William and Keith) and her Aunt Alice Neary.