Susan Ann Blumer

October 11, 1936 - August 22, 2022

MILTON, WI - Susan Ann Blumer, age 85, a long-time Milton resident, passed away on August 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville, WI. Susan was born in Monroe, WI on October 11, 1936, the daughter of Harold and Sylvia (Knobel) Blumer. She grew up in Monroe and graduated from Monroe High School.

