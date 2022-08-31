MILTON, WI - Susan Ann Blumer, age 85, a long-time Milton resident, passed away on August 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville, WI. Susan was born in Monroe, WI on October 11, 1936, the daughter of Harold and Sylvia (Knobel) Blumer. She grew up in Monroe and graduated from Monroe High School.
Susan attended Lawrence University, Appleton, WI, studying organ performance. After two years she transferred to Westminster Choir College, Princeton, NJ, to continue her studies in vocal music and organ performance where she completed her undergraduate and masters degrees. She was selected as a student soloist with Westminster's Touring Choir and performed in the Symphonic Choir, singing at Carnegie Hall under Leonard Bernstein, Bruno Walter, Sir John Barbirolli, Igor Stravinsky, and Herbert Von Karajan.
Susan taught vocal music performance at Milton College from 1963 to 1981. In addition to her work at Milton College, she served as music director and organist at numerous churches in the Janesville area and maintained a private voice studio, giving lessons to many students through the years. She was a noted soprano soloist throughout Southern Wisconsin.
Susan Blumer entered the Janesville Performing Arts Hall of Fame in 2009 for great merit as a voice teacher, mentor, and her long career as a professional musician. She was closely connected with the Janesville Choral Union from the 1960s to 2019, as soprano soloist, member of the board of directors, and finally as a member of the chorus.
Susan Blumer is survived by her sister, Sybil Teehan of Monroe, WI; her niece, Elizabeth (Charles) Nicoly; her nephews, Anthony Teehan, Joseph (Laurie Johansen Teehan) Teehan, Nicholas (Pamela) Teehan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Sylvia Blumer.
Susan's family wants to sincerely thank the care staff at St Elizabeth's Manor and Marquart Hospice for their wonderful, loving support for Susan at the end of her life.
Services will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 2:00 PM, with visitation at 1:00 PM at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville, WI. Private interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe, WI. Memorials may be made to Janesville Choral Union, LTD, https://choralunionjanesville.com/. A reception will be held at the home of Richard and Marie Severing, 1209 E. Racine St., Janesville, WI 53545.
The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
