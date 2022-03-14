February 8, 1947 - March 4, 2022
Janesville, WI - Sun Hui (Park) Ronde, age 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, peacefully at her home, with family by their side. Sun was born February 8, 1947, to Yong Pong and Chong Tae Park, and raised in Seoul, South Korea. Sun graduated from Dong Myeong Girl High School in Seoul in 1966. Sun worked for Korean Air Lines, Kimpo Airport in Kimpo, South Korea. She met Jerry Ronde in February 1971, and they married on October 13, 1973 in Milton, Wisconsin, and moved back to Yongsan, South Korea, where Jerry was serving in the U.S. Army. Sun moved several times living in Fort Lewis, WA; Bad Kreuznach, Germany; Moorhead, MN; West Fargo, ND; Yongsan, South Korea, and moved permanently to Janesville, WI after Jerry retired from the military. Sun worked for Royal Fork in Fargo, ND; Dragon Hill Lodge in Yongsan, South Korea; Monterey Mills, Janesville, WI; Korean Store and retired from Oscar Meyer (Kraft - in 2009 after 10 years of service) in Madison.
Sun loved the Lord and was a member of the Korean Church in Rockford, IL (Served as a Deacon); New Life Assembly of God, Janesville, WI; and the Milton United Methodist Church (Member of the Women's Group), Milton, WI. She attended faithfully and was always eager to help others. Sun will be remembered as a gracious woman who loved the Lord, and always thought of caring for others.
Sun lived a full life and was able to take trips to San Antonio, TX; Tacoma, WA; Seoul, South Korea to visit family and friends. She went to Disney World in Orlando, FL; Minneapolis, MN and Wisconsin Dells, WI with her daughter and grandchildren. She also visited Mount Rushmore, SD with her sister and brother-in-law; Calgary, Canada to visit her sister-in-law, Joan Smith and Family. She enjoyed going to her grandchildren's sports/singing events, bowling, going for walks, word search puzzles, cooking, playing cards (Gin Rummy) and Mexican Train dominos with family. She will be remembered as a kind-hearted, generous, selfless loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Sun is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Jerome (Jerry); sons, Patrick Scanlon (Shelby, grandchildren, Mia and Cole) in Cleveland, OH; David Ronde (Kelly, grandchildren, Brandon and Jordyn) in Janesville, WI; and daughter, Suzanne Ronde (grandchildren, Zach and Paige) in South Milwaukee, WI; brothers and sisters: Jong Nam Park, Jong Soo Park, Soon Ho Park, Soon Cha Na Kim in Seoul, South Korea; and many nephews and nieces.
Sun is preceded in death by her parents, Yong Pong and Chong Tae Park; brother, Jong Koo Park; father-in-law, Gordon Ronde; mother-in-law, Betty Ronde; brother-in-law, Donald Schmidt; sister-in-law, Barb Urban; and nephew, Brett Urban.
"Celebration of Life" Services will be Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 12:00pm Central at the Milton United Methodist Church (241 Northside Drive, Milton, WI). Visitation will be from 10:00am - 12:00pm Central on Saturday, March 19th, 2022. For those not able to attend in person and wish to view the Service, you can go to: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaR-Q0kOG8XNEgzGQ5SocKw
In lieu of flowers, family asks that memorials be directed to the Albrecht Funeral Homes website for a Tribute Memorial Tree, St. Jude's Hospital: https://www.stjude.org/donate; and Milton United Methodist Church: https://miltonumc.org/offering/.
The Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.