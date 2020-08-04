August 30, 1959 - July 29, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Sue Nanstad, age 60, of Janesville, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after a decades-long, courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born August 30, 1959, to the late Pearlie and Lorrine (Young) Hilton. Sue graduated from Westby High School, and later earned an Assistant Accountant degree from Blackhawk Technical College, after which she worked for WPS in Madison, WI, for over 28 years.
When not at work, Sue loved baking, rummage sales, Hallmark and Christmas movies, trips to area casinos and rock concerts--though what she loved most was spending time with and spoiling her family. She loved Christmas, though her favorite holiday was the Fourth of July, which she spent a full year buying fireworks to launch and celebrate.
Sue was immensely compassionate and unimaginably strong. She will be missed by everyone who had the great fortune to know her.
Survivors include her former husband, Dale Nanstad; and their children, Julie (Matt) Gerber and Joshua (Stevie) Nanstad; her grandchildren: Bryant Nanstad, Emily Gerber and Evan Gerber; and her two beloved cats, Blacky and Tally. She is also survived by her brother, Tom Hilton; her sisters, Judy Selin and Sarah (Dale) Veitch; as well as numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Pearlie and Lorrine (Young) Hilton; and her sister, Mary Jane Hilton.
There will be a small burial service at the Bloomingdale Cemetery, rural Westby, WI, on Saturday, August 8, at 11 a.m. Formal attire isn't necessary. Sue was a huge Green Bay Packer Fan--friends and family are encouraged to wear Packer clothes and jeans, to celebrate Sue's life at the burial. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be made to Komen Wisconsin, so that we can help find a cure for breast cancer. You can donate to Sue's page here: http://info-komen.org/goto/suenanstad.